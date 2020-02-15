|
Rex Shelby
Woodlawn - Staton Rex Shelby, Sr., 97, of Woodlawn passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at TriStar Horizon Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Philip Hinton officiating. Burial will follow at Dotsonville Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, and again from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Rex was born on January 26, 1923, to the late William Henry and Nannie Evans Shelby in Montgomery County, TN. He served in WWII as a medic in Verdun and Paris, France for 1 ½ year, then again in England for two years. After serving, he began his career in the Postal Service where he served as Woodlawn's Postmaster for 39 years from 1947 until 1986. Rex was a member of UMPA United Postmasters and Managers of America. He also was the Charter Member of Lylewood Christian Camp. Rex enjoyed farming and being a member of the Dotsonville Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his wife, Nannie Bell Castle Shelby; son, Staton Rex Shelby, Jr.; brothers, Edward Shelby, Urbane Shelby, Malcolm Shelby; sister, Willie Mae Walton.
Survivors include his daughter, Carolyn Shelby (Mike) Fizer of Charlotte, TN; grandchildren, Michael (Linda) Shelby, Dawn (Charles) Riggins of Clarksville, Lynn (John) Fizer of Charlotte, Darren (Nicole) Fizer of Linton, Indiana; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews whom he loved dearly.
The family would like to thank Patty Peck for being such a loyal friend and caretaker to Rex.
Pallbearers will be Paul Shelby, Kent Griffy, Ronnie McKinney, Charles Riggins, Michael Shelby, and Darren Fizer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dotsonville Church of Christ.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020