McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Richard Allen Boll Sr.


1949 - 2019
Richard Allen Boll Sr. Obituary
Richard Allen Boll, Sr.

Clarksville - Richard Allen Boll, Sr. age 69, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial and Full U.S. Army Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Richard entered this life on September 20, 1949 in Hudson, NY to the late Robert and Pauline MacGalfry Boll, Sr. He was Retired from the United States Army and served three tours in Vietnam with the Special Forces. During his military and civilian careers, his time was spent working in the medical field. He loved hunting, fishing, investing, collecting guns, and coins.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Cook Boll; children, Leasa (Eric) Ewing, Richard (Brigitte) Boll, Jr., John (Taylor) Boll, Kyle Boll, and Rachel Boll; brother, Robert Jospeh Boll, II; nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 30, 2019
