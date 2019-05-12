Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Yarbro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Yarbro


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard C. Yarbro Obituary
Richard C. Yarbro

Clarksville - Richard C. Yarbro, 80, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Palmyra Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Richard was born on December 13, 1938, in Covington, TN to the late Richard Yarbro and Clarice Byrd Yarbro.

In keeping with Richard's wishes, no services are planned.

Richard was a retired Austin Peay State University Professor.

Richard is survived by the mother of his son, Doris Yarbro; son, Ross Yarbro; grandchild, Gracen Blair; and close friends, Rich Harrison, Jack Pruitt, David Young, Joe Reed, Dr. Carl Stedman, and Dr. Charlie Holt.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now