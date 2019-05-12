|
|
Richard C. Yarbro
Clarksville - Richard C. Yarbro, 80, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Palmyra Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Richard was born on December 13, 1938, in Covington, TN to the late Richard Yarbro and Clarice Byrd Yarbro.
In keeping with Richard's wishes, no services are planned.
Richard was a retired Austin Peay State University Professor.
Richard is survived by the mother of his son, Doris Yarbro; son, Ross Yarbro; grandchild, Gracen Blair; and close friends, Rich Harrison, Jack Pruitt, David Young, Joe Reed, Dr. Carl Stedman, and Dr. Charlie Holt.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 12, 2019