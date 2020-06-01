Richard Carlisle
Richard Carlisle

Clarksville - Richard C. Carlisle, age 87, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Arcadia Senior Living in Clarksville.

Richard was laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. He was a member of the Warfield Boulevard Church of Christ.

Richard was born on October 8, 1932, in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Helen and George Carlisle. He retired from the United States Air Force and the Federal Civil Service. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife of sixty years, Joy Rachel Carlisle, and two daughters, Rita (Richard) Casazza of Laurel, MD, and Deborah (Hall) Jenkins of Clarksville.

Survivors include his children, Rick (Terry) Carlisle of Clarksville and Cynthia Kayyod of Bloomfield Hills, MI. He is survived by six grandchildren: one grandson, Farshod Kayyod, and five granddaughters, Crystal Leigh Carroll, Roshae Lyn Harrison, Layla Kayyod, Kelly Marie Casazza, and Lacy Carlisle Squires; and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, (931-647-3371). Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
