Richard Carson Gemeinhardt
Clarksville - Richard Carson Gemeinhardt, age 79, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his residence.
Richard was born November 13, 1940, in Cape Girardeau, MO, to the late Richard Charles Gemeinhardt and Anna Margaret McKee Gemeinhardt. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Gemeinhardt.
Richard served eight years in the Army National Guard and was a graduate of Arkansas State University. He was the owner of Gemeinhardt Seed Company, in Anniston, MO.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Richard is survived by his wife, Teresa Ann Gramling Gemeinhardt; son, Tony Gemeinhardt of Leopold, MO; four daughters, Juliana (Danny) Michaels of Pittsburgh, PA, Christina (Mike) Berwin of Wildwood, MO, Jenny (Andy) Shemwell of Clarksville, and Heather Ludwig (Daniel) Kohl of North Hollywood, CA; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019