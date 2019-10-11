|
|
Richard Janese, Jr.
Clarksville - Richard Patrick Janese, Jr. age 68, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
The family will receive friends Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
Richard entered this life on January 18, 1951 in Nuremberg, Germany. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a graduate of San Francisco State University, class of 1976. Richard was a retired police officer from The San Francisco Police Department and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Louise Martin Janese; sons, Richard Joseph Janese and Daniel Karrigan Janese.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Karrigan Janese; father, LTC (ret) Richard Patrick Janese, Sr.; sisters, Dawnelle (Robert) Maffei, and Daria (Theresa Johnson) Janese; nieces and nephews, Heather (Oscar) Gomez, MAJ Santino A. (Tryce) Maffei, Callie Karrigan, Austin Hager, Alex Hager, Jackson Hager, Janie Alford, Katherine Wright, and Carson Wright; great-niece and nephew, Vivien Maffei, and Mateo Gomez. He was loved and admired by a large number of sisters in law, and brothers in law.
Pallbearers will be David Alford, Randy Frost, Mitchell Wright, Santino Maffei, Robert Maffei, Dennis Karrigan, Larry Hagar, and Carson Wright.
Throughout this past year, the Janese family would like to express their sincere thanks for exceptional care provided by Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Stallworth Rehabilitation Hospital and High Point Therapies for their kindness and care. With deepest thanks to Avalon Hospice for their guidance through his final journey home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to USO or Richard Joseph Janese Scholarship, c/o Justin-Siena High School, 4026 Maher St #2243, Napa, CA 94558.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.comCondolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019