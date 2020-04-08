|
Richard "Dick" Mathews Hadley, Sr.
Clarksville - Richard "Dick" Mathews Hadley, Sr., age 90, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his farm and home he loved.
Dick was born August 12, 1929, in Greenbrier, TN, to the late Wade Henderson Hadley, Sr. and Elizabeth Dabney Hadley. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edmund Hadley and Wade Hadley, Jr.
He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
A private graveside service was held Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery.
Mr. Hadley is survived by his wife, Rogate Nussbaumer Hadley; son, Richard Mathews (Shannon) Hadley, Jr.; three daughters, Anne Hadley (Johnny) Head, Miriam Hadley (Bill) Camargo, and Carrie Hadley (Robert) Ott; brother, Bill Hadley; two sisters, Wena Halliburton and Carrie Malone; ten grandchildren, Jason (Julie) Head, Susan Head (Ben) Lawrence, Will (Katie) Camargo, Matt (Jennifer) Camargo, Catherine Camargo, Caroline Hadley, Miller Hadley, Elizabeth Ott, Hadley Ott, and Henry Ott; and four great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 3184 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37042; or the , 478 Craighead Street, Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37204.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mr. Hadley's caretakers, Jackie Adams, Lashica Thomas, Chasity Coon, and Aragatha Titington.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020