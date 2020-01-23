|
|
Richard "Jack" Phillips
Woodlawn - Richard "Jack" Edward Phillips, age 103, of Woodlawn TN, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Spring Meadows Health Care Center in Clarksville, TN. He was born in Stewart County, TN on February 7, 1916 to the late Edward and Nannie Phillips.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Hazel Mae Heflin Phillips,second wife Estelle Spears Phillips, sons, Bobby and Charles Phillips,several brothers and sisters, and one grandson.
Survivors include, son, Billy Phillips (Sherry), Ohio, daughter Juanita Faye Darnell (Jimmy) Woodlawn, TN, sister, Elizabeth Lehman, Indian Mound, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 4 great great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Anglin Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Chester officiating and burial to follow at Willee's Chapel, Woodlawn, TN. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25th from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Inc.Dover, TN.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020