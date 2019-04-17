|
Riggs Leigh "Chip" Hayes, Jr.
Clarksville - Riggs "Chip" Leigh Hayes, Jr., 70, passed away on April 13, 2019. Born in Clarksville, TN on January 20, 1949, Chip was a graduate of Clarksville High School and attended Austin Peay State University, where he was a drummer and enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow bandmates. He spent the majority of his career in trucking at Nashville Clarksville Express, then became a real estate appraiser before his retirement.
Chip leaves behind his beloved wife of 49 years and high school sweetheart, Kendra Wright Hayes; his children Elizabeth Hayes Smithers (Greg) and Riggs Leigh Hayes III; his granddaughters Kinner Smithers and Emmaline Hayes, and grandsons Riggs Hayes IV, Ryder Hayes and Jensen Hayes. He also leaves his sister, Janie Hayes, sister- and brother-in-law Zana and Jim Durrett, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Jay Hayes and Bo Hayes.
Chip was a quiet, unassuming gentleman who never liked being the center of attention. Per his wishes there will be no services. To honor his kind, gentle spirit, memorials may be made to to help children defeat cancer, which Chip overcame twice.
