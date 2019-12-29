|
|
Rita Duenas San Nicolas
Clarksville - On Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:54 PM, we lost the most beautiful, caring, loving, awesome, amazing, bingo-daubing mother in the world from this earth, but we know Heaven has gained another beautiful angel. Rest in peace, Mom. Say "hi" to everyone up there. We love you!
Rita was born June 26, 1942, in Guam, to the late Manuel Taitano Evangelista and Beatrice Flores Leon Guerrero. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Tomas Atalig Duenas; grandson, Preston Kalani Lee, Sr.; and great granddaughter, Ariyana Nazari.
Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, with Father Julian Ibemere officiating. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, January 3, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, and Saturday, January 4, from 9:00 AM until the hour of service, at the church.
Rita is survived by her husband, Florencio Mendiola San Nicolas; five sons, Peter (Barbara) Evangelista, Patrick Duenas, Ignacio San Nicolas, Paul (Laura) San Nicolas, and Reuben San Nicolas; three daughters, Rose Scholl (Steve Runyon), Lola (Ben) Maratita, Lou (Frank) Santos; seven brothers, Frank (Denise) Evangelista, Jose (Margit) Evangelista, Ben (Linda) Evangelista, Jesus (Norma) Evangelista, Manuel Evangelista (Arlene Palacios), Ignacio (Katherine) Evangelista, and David (Maria) Evangelista; seven sisters, Juanita ( Jesus) Mantanona, June Hicks, Agripina ( Larry) Fay, May (Wilfred) Paulino, Catalina (Robert) Sensenig, Rosario (William) Duenas, Beatrice ( Antonio) Ignacio, and Millie Lujan (Rodney Gabol); sisters-in-law, Agnes (Edwin) Naputi and Salomae (Larry) Mendiola; 20 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and best friend, Seneuefa Matavao.
Pallbearers will be Peter Evangelista, Patrick Duenas, Ignacio San Nicolas, Reuben San Nicolas, David Evangelista, and Jose Evangelista.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020