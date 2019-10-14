Services
Clarksville - Robbie Weatherford, 86, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.

Robbie was born on May 30, 1933, in Hartsville, TN to the late Dixon Thomas and Mary Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Weatherford; six brothers; and one sister.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Rev. Jesse Tharpe officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Robbie was a member of Dunbar Cave Baptist Church.

Robbie is survived by her daughters, Teresa Traylor and Mary (Billy) Hutcherson; two grandchildren, Eddie (Michele) Traylor and Louis Hutcherson; and great granddaughter, Marley Traylor.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
