Dr. Robert A. Sirk II
Clarksville - Dr. Robert A. Sirk II passed away peacefully with his sons at his side on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 63.
Robert was born on July 7, 1956 to parents Robert Allen Sirk and Peggy Ann Raines Sirk. He grew up in rural West Virginia and following high school pursued his higher education in Geography, eventually graduating with his Ph.D. from Kent State University. He came to APSU's Geosciences Department in the mid 90's and brought with him his expertise in Geography and Physical Environmental Science, bestowing his knowledge on thousands of minds. A passionate educator, Dr. Sirk also served as the Department of Geosciences Chair for several years and taught through the Spring 2019 semester. He also was a longtime member of the Association of American Geographers and often presented at annual conferences.
Survivors include his sons and their spouses, Jed Sirk (Sydney Cope) and Cody Sirk (Kristen), and his siblings, Lisa Kay Bloomer and Dennis Keith Sirk.
No services are currently planned; however, donations to the in his honor are welcomed. Condolences may be made to Robert's family at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 28, 2019