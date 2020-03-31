|
Robert Bailey, Jr.
Woodlawn - Robert Alexander Bailey, Jr., age 85 of Woodlawn, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Indian Mound, TN. He was born on February 27, 1935 in Montgomery County, TN to Robert, Sr. and Onie Taylor Bailey. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Montgomery County School System as a bus driver after 49 years.
In compliance with health and safety directives the funeral arrangements for Mr. Bailey will be private.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020