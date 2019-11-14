|
Robert Batson, Sr.
Clarksville - Robert R. Batson, Sr.,96, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Madison Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Harriet Bryan officiating. Burial and military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church.
Robert entered this life on August 20, 1923, in Clarksville, TN son of the late, Horace and Kathleen Batson. He was a member of Madison Street United Methodist Church,a a former member of Clarksville Rotary Club, and a partner in Batson Family Enterprises. Robert was a graduate of the United States Military Academy West Point and a retired World War II Army Captain.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sons, Robert R. Batson, Jr. and Mark Batson; brothers, Horace Batson, Jr., Joe Batson and Tom Batson.
Survivors include his daughter, Diane Batson-Smith; brother, Richard H. Batson, grandchildren, Nicholas Batson, Bowie Batson, Sean Robert Batson, Bart (Christie) Batson, Brian Mann and Maxwell Batson; great-grandchildren, Aria and Fynn Batson.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019