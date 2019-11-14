Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Madison Street United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Madison Street United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Batson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Batson Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Batson Sr. Obituary
Robert Batson, Sr.

Clarksville - Robert R. Batson, Sr.,96, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Madison Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Harriet Bryan officiating. Burial and military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church.

Robert entered this life on August 20, 1923, in Clarksville, TN son of the late, Horace and Kathleen Batson. He was a member of Madison Street United Methodist Church,a a former member of Clarksville Rotary Club, and a partner in Batson Family Enterprises. Robert was a graduate of the United States Military Academy West Point and a retired World War II Army Captain.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sons, Robert R. Batson, Jr. and Mark Batson; brothers, Horace Batson, Jr., Joe Batson and Tom Batson.

Survivors include his daughter, Diane Batson-Smith; brother, Richard H. Batson, grandchildren, Nicholas Batson, Bowie Batson, Sean Robert Batson, Bart (Christie) Batson, Brian Mann and Maxwell Batson; great-grandchildren, Aria and Fynn Batson.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now