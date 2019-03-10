|
|
Robert Cleveland Turrentine
Roswell - Robert Cleveland Turrentine, 93 years old, died peacefully the morning of March 7 in Roswell, Georgia. He was predeceased by his wife of sixty-eight years, Imogene Morgan Turrentine, his parents, Grace Lillian Evans Turrentine Woodson and Chesley Dean Turrentine; and, his sister, Margaret Gertrude Turrentine Mason.
He is survived by his daughters, Carol Anne Turrentine (Jonathan Kern) of Middlebrook, Virginia and Grace Louise Battle (Mark) of Marietta, Georgia; and, two sons, Richard Evans Turrentine (Barbara) of Atlanta, Georgia and Robert Ross Turrentine (Renee) of Alpharetta, Georgia. Grandchildren are Thomas Alexander Battle, James William Battle, Jack Donovan Turrentine, Samuel Robert Turrentine, Natalie Marie Kirksey ( Ashley) and, Chase Richard Turrentine. His great- grandson is Elijah Lyric Kirksey.
Mr. Turrentine was born in Stubenville, Ohio in 1925 and moved as a young boy to Clarksville, Tennessee. He achieved the level of president and chairman for Acme Boot Company, serving a total of 41 years at the company. He served as president of the National Footwear Association for many years during his time with Acme Boot. He was on the board of directors for Clarksville Memorial Hospital and First National Bank of Clarksville. He loved the church of his youth, Sango United Methodist Church, where he was an active member until he and Imogene moved to Marietta, Georgia, then joining Mount Bethel United Methodist Church. He was owner/chairman of Original Brands Foods in Atlanta, until he "retired". Mr. Turrentine continued to remain active maintaining his lawn, refinishing furniture for family and friends, and helping out neighbors and family seeking his wise council and advice.
Bob had a deep faith and was generous and loving to his extended family and to those in need. He was industrious, a problem solver and could repair just about anything. He possessed a quick wit and loved to tell the jokes his dad had shared with him. He was a devoted husband and father, as well as a supportive brother to his beloved sister, Margaret. He always placed his families' and friends' needs before his own throughout his long life. He lived each day to the fullest and often said he felt truly blessed for his life's blessings.
A service to honor our parents will be held on Saturday, April 20, 11 am, at Sango United Methodist Church. A private family service will follow at 2 pm, at Greenwood Cemetery.
Donations in Mr. Turrentine's memory can be made to Sango United Methodist Church.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019