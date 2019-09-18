|
Robert Dean Hector Sr.
Sparks, NV - Robert Dean Hector Sr., went home to his Lord and Savior, Sunday, September 8, 2019.
He was born to Donald Dewitt Hector and Marian (Bailey) Hector in DeKalb, Illinois, July 17, 1948. Bob was the third oldest of four siblings: William B. (Bill) Hector (Florence), David D. Hector (Pat), Allan F. Hector (Pam).
Bob joined the US Army in 1966 after Basic and A.I.T. Bob extended six months in Vietnam to go to a 1st Air Cavalry Division position. The 1st Cav. had the mission to reinforce the Marines during the Tet Offensive in 1968. Bob's tour of duty in Vietnam was 18 months. Upon returning to the states, he attended several schools, Clinical Specialist School, Physician Assistant School and the Emergency Medical Program. Bob worked the Emergency Room pretty much exclusively because of his training. Returning once again to the battlefield for Operation Desert Shield/The Gulf War, he retired from the Army in 1991.
Bob returned to work in the ER at Memorial Hospital in Clarksville, Tennessee, and later for the ER at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings, Montana. Bob retired and moved to Reno, and later, Sparks, Nevada.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Marian Hector, and his brother, Bill. Bob leaves behind his wife, Linda Kay Hector and his adult children: Tina (Johnny), Robert Jr. (Tricia), Donna (Will), and Cliff (Kim). Bob had nieces, nephews and grandchildren, all of whom he dearly loved.
A Military Service with Honors will be held at Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way, Fernley, Nevada on September 18, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hope 2 One Life, C/O Nadine Hart, PO Box 21112, Billings, MT 59104.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019