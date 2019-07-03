|
|
Pastor Robert E. Gordon
Clarksville - Age 53 of Clarksville, passed away June 26, 2019. Visitation Friday, July 5, 2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Christ the Healer, Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment Kentucky Veteran Cemetery- West, with full military honors.
He was born May 1, 1966 in Marshall, TX to Orester and Roberta Lane Gordon, he is preceded in death by his parents. He was the Pastor and founder of Mile High Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories devoted wife, Treva Gordon; daughter, Robyn R. Gordon; sons, Robert E. Gordon, Jr and Tevin C. Gordon; sisters; Gloria (Charlie) McHenry, Mozelle (John) Long, Marie (David, Sr) and Detrice Bailey; brothers, Albert (Sofie) Gordon, Jerry Gordon and Bobby L. (Jamie) Gordon; aunts, Oletha Mitchell and Margurite Tyson; father-in-law, Steve Wilbert Sanders; sister-in-laws, Alesia (Willard) Carter, Melissa (Marvin) Johnson and Melanie Vella; aunt-in-law, Frankie B. Lane and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, church family members, co-workers and friends.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 3, 2019