Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Robert E. "Bobcat" Manning

Robert E. "Bobcat" Manning Obituary
Robert E. "Bobcat" Manning

Clarksville - Robert Edmondson Manning, age 65, of Clarksville, died Sunday, December 1, 2019, surrounded by his wife, brothers, and sisters-in-law.

"Bobcat" was born April 27, 1954, in Clarksville, TN, to the late John L. Manning, Jr. and Angelyn Edmondson Manning. He was a trainer of Tennessee Walking Horses. Bob was gentle and kind to everyone and every animal, and he left us all a little better.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, December 5, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Dennis Weiland officiating. A private burial will follow. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, from 12:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Bob is survived by his wife, Melissa McCauley Manning; brothers, John L. Manning, III (Freida), James C. Manning (Martha), and Charles T. Manning (Vickie).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Walden's Puddle, P.O. Box 641, Joelton, TN 37080, in honor of Bob's love for animals.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
