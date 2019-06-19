|
|
Robert "Bob" Earl Gossett
Clarksville - Robert "Bob" Earl Gossett, 88, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Bob was born on December 10, 1930, in Cheatham County, TN to the late Harry S. Gossett and Iva Hosale Gossett. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Gariepy; two brothers, Jimmy Gossett and Cullom Gossett; and three sisters, Nancy James, Barbara Gossett, and Betty Clardy.
Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.
Bob was retired owner of Gossett Motors. He donated many hours to youth baseball and coached Babe Ruth Baseball. He was also a U.S. Air force Veteran, having served in the Korean War.
Bob is survived by two sons, Jon Gossett of Nashville, TN and Sam (Jenifer) Gossett of New Hartford, CT; two sisters, Pat Smith and Mildred Gossett of Chattanooga, TN; two grandchildren, Geoffrey Gossett and Allison (Jermaine) Hastings; and a great granddaughter, Natalie Hastings.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Little League Organization of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 19, 2019