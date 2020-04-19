|
Robert Elmer Jones
Clarksville - Robert Elmer Jones, 84, a resident of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Tennessee State Veterans Home.
He was born in Houston, TX, March 3, 1936 to Hazel Marie and James Elmer Jones and raised in Sweeny, TX. He served in the US Army for over 23 years and received a Silver Star, Soldier's Medal, two Bronze Stars for Valor, two Purple Hearts, and three ARCOMs during his service. After retiring from the Army, Bob served as a police officer for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department for four years with his canine partner, Duke. Bob then worked as a civilian as the manager of Physical Security at Ft. Campbell, KY for 20 years. In his retirement, Bob and Karen enjoyed traveling to Colorado for their yearly adventures and visiting with family and friends around the country.
Bob is survived by his wife of 18 years, Karen Welborn Jones; daughters, Cindy (Wayne) Abbott of Franklin, TN, Kay (Rick) Hamilton of Columbia, TN; stepdaughter, Michele Welborn Custer of Athens, AL; grandchildren, Robert (Carolyn) Abbott, Matthew Hamilton, and Megan Hamilton; great grandchildren, Connor Abbott and Claire Abbott; and brothers, Jim (Erma) Jones and Bill (Carolyn) Jones.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by brothers, Roy Lee Goodson, Charles Ray Goodson, and Thomas Truman Goodson; and sisters, Mary Louis Chaney, Liz Marie Goodson, and Doris Ann Carter.
Military services will be conducted at a later date at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY.
Honorary pallbearers are special friends, Greg and Cheryl Pennington, Bill and Cherie Carney, the breakfast group at Becky's Restaurant, his retired police officer lunch group, and good neighbor and friend, Robert Sublett.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
