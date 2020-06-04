Robert L. BowersClarksville - Age 88 of Clarksville passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Viewing Saturday, June 6, 2020 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Funeral 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment Greenwood Cemetery.He was born May 10, 1932 in Adams, TN to Raybon Bowers and Katherine Northington Bowers. He is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Jean Bowers and his parents.He leaves to cherish his memories sons, Robert L. Bowers, Jr, Nashville, TN, Clifford A. Bowers, Clarksville, TN, Dennis E. Bowers, Nashville, TN and Johnny Bowers, Springfield, TN; grandchildren, Candice Reed, Katava Bowers, Kenyetta (Martin) White, Dennis (Anaisa) Bowers, Jr., Alexis Bowers, Quantie Guirola, Samuel Mckenzie and Malik Mckenzie; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Ogburn, Clarksville, TN; brother, Roy (Margaret) Bowers, Clarksville, TN and a host of family and friends.Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451