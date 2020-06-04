Robert L. Bowers
1932 - 2020
Robert L. Bowers

Clarksville - Age 88 of Clarksville passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Viewing Saturday, June 6, 2020 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Funeral 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment Greenwood Cemetery.

He was born May 10, 1932 in Adams, TN to Raybon Bowers and Katherine Northington Bowers. He is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Jean Bowers and his parents.

He leaves to cherish his memories sons, Robert L. Bowers, Jr, Nashville, TN, Clifford A. Bowers, Clarksville, TN, Dennis E. Bowers, Nashville, TN and Johnny Bowers, Springfield, TN; grandchildren, Candice Reed, Katava Bowers, Kenyetta (Martin) White, Dennis (Anaisa) Bowers, Jr., Alexis Bowers, Quantie Guirola, Samuel Mckenzie and Malik Mckenzie; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Ogburn, Clarksville, TN; brother, Roy (Margaret) Bowers, Clarksville, TN and a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Viewing
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Funeral
01:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
