Robert Lawrence Buck Sr.
1931 - 2020
Robert Lawrence Buck, Sr.

Cedar Hill - Robert Lawrence Buck, Sr.

Age 88. Father, Husband, Grandfather, Farmer, Teacher, Friend, Community Servant.

Robert Buck died peacefully at his family farm on August 11, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. A native of Clarksville, TN, he was born December 13, 1931 to the late Ed and Mamie Waters Buck, the youngest of nine siblings and grew up in the Hampton Station community farming with his father and older brothers. He graduated from the Clarksville High School class of 1949 where his "diplomat" skills were noted by his classmates in the annual. He was active in the Montgomery County 4-H club and was a national winner in Conservation making friends across Tennessee including his future wife, the late Ann Ussery Buck. He attended the University of Tennessee earning a B.S. degree in Agriculture and Animal Science in 1955, where he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force after successfully completing the ROTC program. He was a proud veteran and served his country as an Air Traffic Controller including active duty service in the Azores, and earned the rank of Captain in the Air Force Reserves. "Mr. Robert" was a lifelong teacher and mentor who loved to share his knowledge and wisdom and inspired hundreds of young people through his many years teaching Sunday School and as adjunct instructor of Agriculture at APSU.

Robert L. Buck is survived by his beloved wife of seventeen years, Maxine Buck, his sons Robert L. Buck, Jr.; Louis E. Buck (Janet Bruhin), James I. Buck (Carolyn Brooks); and D. Reuben Buck (Susan Sakura); and grandchildren Dr. Katie Buck Thomas, Emily Ann Buck, Levi (Brunella) Buck, Kelly (Stephanie) Buck, Lucy Nhu Buck, Ginger Ann Buck, Rachel Sarah Buck; stepson Louis Dudley Bumpus (Jennifer); grandchildren Marisa Bumpus and grandson Easton Bumpus; nephew Ronald D. Buck (Mary), Mitchell (Brenda) Buck, Johnny (Melleny) Buck, and nieces Becky (Earl) Mummaw, Laura Ann Ethridge, Carolyn June Buck, Martha Goostree, and Linda Gamble, and Betty R. Buck, and many other beloved relatives.

Robert Buck looked for the positive and kept a smile on his face. He made friends easily and kept most throughout his lifetime. He believed in the Lord and was a faithful Christian servant teaching Sunday School, serving on Finance Committee, and as Lay Leader and youth volunteer leader at Adams UMC and Corinth Methodist Church. He believed in the power of education and the importance of community service. He epitomized servant leadership. He loved teaching and sharing his broad knowledge with youth and young adults. He was an enthusiastic and active community volunteer in Adams for Threshermen's Show, Jo Byrns Athletic Club and Band Boosters, Bluegrass Festival, Montgomery and Robertson County 4-H clubs, and helping load equipment and drive the Red River Boys. He made many friends with Young Farmers & Homemakers and called square dances across Tennessee and even danced on the Grand Ole Opry!

He respected nature and knew the importance of agriculture and conservation, and dedicated his working life to production agriculture. He was a charter member of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association. He greatly enjoyed his work with Natural Resources Conservation Service (NCRS), Soil Conservation Service, Tennessee Department of Agriculture, and as volunteer leader for 4-H and FFA clubs, and as adjunct instructor of Agriculture at APSU. He was a National 4-H Conservation Winner, received the Tennessee Hale Master 4-H Family award, National Conservation Award for Pond management and various recognition for his contributions to conservation. He was a proud farmer, veteran, parent, grandparent, husband, teacher, and friend.

A brief service will be held Saturday, August 15, at 10:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Ron Buck and Rev. Stephen Sauls officiating, with interment following at Greenwood Cemetery. Any donations to honor Robert L. Buck, Sr. can be made to the Tennessee 4-H Foundation tn4hfoundation.org, directed to Buck family endowment, or to Adams United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.








Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Interment
Greenwood Cemetery
AUG
15
Service
10:00 AM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
