Robert Lee West
Clarksville - Age 74 of Clarksville passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. Visitation Monday, December 2, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment Walnut Grove Church Cemetery.
He was born December 17, 1944 in Montgomery Co, to Robert Lee West and Mannie Galbreath . He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Mallory West, sons, Bruce Anthony West and DeWayne Edward West and his parents. He retired from Trane Co.
He leaves to cherish his memories grandchildren, Audriana M. West and DeWayne E. West, II; daughter-in-law, Katrina West and 3 great grandchildren and devoted companion, Susie Ann McKeage and a host of other family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019