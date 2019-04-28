|
Robert Leizear "Bob" Bird
formerly of Clarksville - Robert Leizear "Bob" Bird, who lived in Clarksville from 1977 until 1993, died of age-related causes, Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman, Washington.
A metallurgist who specialized in zinc refining, Bob was part of the start-up team that brought the zinc smelter owned by Jersey Miniere Zinc (now Nyrstar) into production in 1978.
He was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Olney, Maryland, near Washington, D.C., the youngest of four children of Murray and Florence (Leizear) Bird. The family moved to Raleigh, North Carolina, where he graduated from North Carolina State College with a degree in chemical engineering.
After college, Bob moved to Ellensburg, Washington, where Bob met Amy Legg, a kindergarten teacher. They were married Dec. 22, 1951, at Grace Episcopal Church in Ellensburg. The following year, the couple moved to Kellogg, Idaho, where Bob was employed by the Bunker Hill Company for 25 years. He left Bunker Hill in 1977 to join Jersey Miniere Zinc, where he held a variety of supervisory positions, including technical manager.
After retiring in 1992, Bob and Amy moved to Prescott, Arizona, where they lived for 24 years. A golfer for most of his adult life, Bob achieved a hole-in-one in January 2010 at a course in Arizona. Bob also enjoyed reading, often a book a week, and was a regular visitor to Clarksville's Public Library. A lifelong Episcopalian, Bob was active in churches wherever he and Amy lived, including Trinity Church of Clarksville.
Survivors include two sons, Kenton, and his wife, Gerri Sayler, of Moscow, Idaho, and James, and his wife, Nanette, of Firestone, Colo.; two granddaughters, Julia Bird of Firestone and Jaci Bird, her fiancé, Apollo Kinsey, and their sons, Killian and Leizear, all of Tucson, Ariz. Amy died Dec. 31, 2017, in Moscow, and their second son, John, died in 1988.
A Memorial Service was held Saturday, April 13, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Moscow. Short's Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019