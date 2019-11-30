|
Dr. Robert Lewis Hunt
Clarksville - Dr. Robert Lewis Hunt, age 73, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare.
Rob was born April 15, 1946, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, to the late Paul Hunt and Anna Louise (Hunt) Podell.
Rob served in the US Air Force for four years as a Russian linguist, where he was stationed in Turkey and Japan. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, he obtained his undergraduate and masters degrees in education from Austin Peay State University, where he played on the tennis team. He then earned his doctorate in administration from Peabody (Vanderbilt).
Rob was retired from the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, where he taught English and coached golf and tennis at Northwest High School. He finished his career as an assistant principal at Richview Middle School. He was a member of Clarksville Masonic Lodge #89, where he was a Past Master.
He was also an avid bridge player, having achieved Life Master. Rob was fluent in four languages and loved to travel, having gone to Mexico on a number of occasions to visit his extended family and take Spanish speaking courses. He and his wife also took a number of cruises and trips since their retirements. Rob also loved the Vols and never missed a game.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Phyllis Hunt; his son, Nathan (Ashley) Hunt of Clarksville; two grandchildren, Pierce and Caroline; and his brothers, Allen (Gwen) Hunt and Burnley (Debbie) Hunt, both of Clarksville.
A Masonic Service will be held Monday, December 2, at 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with a graveside service to follow, at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, December 2, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 519 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; or The Salvation Army, 210 Kraft Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019