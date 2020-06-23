Robert Michael "Mike" Frost
Robert "Mike" Michael Frost

Clarksville - Robert "Mike" Michael Frost, age, 67, passed away Sunday, June 21,, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Mike was born October 17, 1952 to the late Robert Rankin Frost and Mildred Joy Hinton Frost.

Mike served 14 years as a highway Supervisor with the Clarksville Montgomery County Highway Department.

Mike is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sandra Norfleet Frost; son, Dan (Christy) Frost; brothers, Stephen Frost and Chuck (Marjie) Frost; grandchildren, Carson Frost and Colin Frost.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral home with Brother Roger Freeman officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
