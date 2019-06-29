Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Robert Minor Sr.


1939 - 2019
Robert Minor Sr. Obituary
Robert Minor Sr.

Clarksville - Robert H. Minor Sr., age 79 of Clarksville TN passed away on June 26, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Mr. Minor was born on July 21, 1939 in Montgomery Co. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Eddie Bell Minor; wife, Ruby Lois Minor; and daughter Patricia Love.

He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, enjoyed the Dragons Motorcycle Club, going out fishing on his boat and loved spending time with all his grandchildren.

Survivors include his sons, Robert (Jackie) Minor Jr., Terry (Patricia) Minor, Andrew Moore; daughter, Lamia Moore-Johnson; brothers, Douglas, Isaiah (Mamie), and Larry Minor; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 29, 2019
