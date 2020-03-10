|
|
Robert Robold
Clarksville - Robert Glenn Robold, 90, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Walking Horse Meadows.
A celebration of his life will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Rev. Terrell Marcom officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Mr. Robold was born August 4, 1929 in Vincennes, IND and was preceded in death by his parents, Orcel Wallace and Clara Bell Mitchel Robold.
He was a member of Excel Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge #89, Al Menah Shrine Temple, a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired manager of MAB Paints.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Griffy Robold; and his sister, Delores Wagoner.
Memorials may be made to Excel Bapitst Church.
On-line condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020