Robert Rose
Clarksville - Robert Lee Rose, age 73, of Clarksville, went to his Heavenly home Friday, February 21, 2020, after an extended illness at Tennova Healthcare.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at The Community Church, 199 Jack Miller Blvd., with Pastor Samuel Hill and Rev. James Green officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and family from 5-8 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
Bob entered this life on October 31, 1946, in Montgomery County, TN. He was a member of The Community Church and retired from Clarksville Montgomery County School System after 38 years of service as a maintenance foreman.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Sue Johnson Rose; son, Bobby Lee (Dana) Rose; grandsons, Jeffrey Rose, Timothy McCollough, and Jacob McCollough; brothers, Gene (Kathy) Rose, Ricky (Wanda) Rose; sister, Jerlene (James) Greene.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Katherine Norman Rose; daughters, Angie Marie McCollough and Misty Sheilliana Nicholson; grandsons, Derrick Nicholson and Jason Rose; brother, Jesse Rose; sister, Shirley Pilcher.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Blackburn, Clayton Rose, Josh Rose, Chris Rose, Scooby Eads, Alex Duke, and Andrew Eads.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Brian Barbour and Kenny Barbour.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020