McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
1937 - 2019
Robert Salvati Obituary
Robert Salvati

Clarksville - Robert L. Salvati, age 81, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Deacon Dominic Azzara officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Robert entered into this life on June 21, 1937 in New Haven, CT, to the late Adoli and Julia Canna Salvati. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Vivian Cummings Salvati; son, Carl (Melba) Salvati; daughters, Julia (Doug) Anderson, Paula (Kenneth) Bamford, and Roberta Salvati; brother, Donald Salvati, eleven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019
