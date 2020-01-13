|
Robert "Lanny" Semler
Clarksville - Robert "Lanny" Semler, 84, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at his residence.
Lanny was born May 29, 1935, in Arcadia, OH to the late Irvin Semler and Sylvia Hoffman Semler. He was also preceded in death by his son, Tim Semler and three sisters, Elaine Hendricks, Leah Bulkowski, and Donna Kopp.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Rev. Jerry Shelton officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Lanny was a business entrepreneur, homebuilder, licensed commercial pilot, started and managed Grandpa's. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 761. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Lanny is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Semler; son, Robert "Bob" (Sharon) Semler; three daughters, Cathy (Brent) Anderson, Pamela (Donnie) King, and Patti (Dean) Keatts; daughter-in-law, Diane Semler; thirteen grandchildren; and twenty-three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020