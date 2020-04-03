Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Slayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Slayden


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Slayden Obituary
Robert Slayden

Clarksville - Robert Ray~ Biker Bob~ Slayden, 88, Clarksville, Tn., died Saturday, 28 March, at his daughters home in Hopkinsville, Ky., surrounded by family after extended illness.

Born 1931, Louisville and raised in Paducah, Ky.

Married 42 years to Mary Jo Goatley of Lowes, Ky., til her death in 2001.

Diverse work experience in education, civil service and military service in the Air Force, and the Army, retiring from Ft. Campbell in 1979.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary, of 42 years, and survived by his 3 children, Rob Slayden, Lisa Tate, and Kimi Slayden; their spouses, Genita Massey, Dr. Kelly Tate and Gerardus Riksen; 5 grand daughters and 2 great granddaughters. Finally, a dog lover throughout his life, Biker Bob leaves behind his Harley girl.

Celebration of Life service to be organized at a safer date.

Bob and Mary Slayden will reside together in Ky. Veterans Cemetery West.

Biker Bob requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made~ Bikers Who Care for the Children, Clarksville, Tn.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now