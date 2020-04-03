|
|
Robert Slayden
Clarksville - Robert Ray~ Biker Bob~ Slayden, 88, Clarksville, Tn., died Saturday, 28 March, at his daughters home in Hopkinsville, Ky., surrounded by family after extended illness.
Born 1931, Louisville and raised in Paducah, Ky.
Married 42 years to Mary Jo Goatley of Lowes, Ky., til her death in 2001.
Diverse work experience in education, civil service and military service in the Air Force, and the Army, retiring from Ft. Campbell in 1979.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary, of 42 years, and survived by his 3 children, Rob Slayden, Lisa Tate, and Kimi Slayden; their spouses, Genita Massey, Dr. Kelly Tate and Gerardus Riksen; 5 grand daughters and 2 great granddaughters. Finally, a dog lover throughout his life, Biker Bob leaves behind his Harley girl.
Celebration of Life service to be organized at a safer date.
Bob and Mary Slayden will reside together in Ky. Veterans Cemetery West.
Biker Bob requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made~ Bikers Who Care for the Children, Clarksville, Tn.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020