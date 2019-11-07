Services
Clarksville - Robert W. McMurry, 87, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.

Robert was born on June 27, 1932, in Guthrie, KY to the late Robert McMurry and Emma Bowling McMurry. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Weinberg.

Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery with Dr. Felts Dent officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.

Robert was a retired teacher with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville.

Robert is survived by his wife, Betty McMurry of Clarksville, TN; brother-in-law, Ray Weinberg of Guthrie, KY; two nieces, Beth Easterling of Henderson, KY and Nita Weinberg of Guthrie, KY; and several great nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
