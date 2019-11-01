|
Robert "Woody" Wood
Erin - Robert "Woody" Lewis Wood Jr., age 68 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his residence.
A celebration of his life will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Derik Adams officiating. Gravesides services will follow on Monday at Cherry Grove Cemetery in Greenville, KY.
The Wood family will receive friends on Sunday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and again from 8:00 a.m. until the hour of service Monday morning.
Woody entered this life on May 23, 1951 in Greenville, KY, son to the late Robert and Bertha Wood. Woody retired from TVA as an assistant unit operator and was a loving husband, father, and friend who will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his loving wife, Summer Wood; son, John David (Melanie) Wood, and brother, John (Theresa)Wood. Woody also leaves behind his precious granddaughter, Avery Wood, and best friend David "Jr" Cobb.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019