Services
Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
11 West Main Street
Erin, TN 37061
(931) 289-4277
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Woody" Wood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Woody" Wood Obituary
Robert "Woody" Wood

Erin - Robert "Woody" Lewis Wood Jr., age 68 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his residence.

A celebration of his life will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Derik Adams officiating. Gravesides services will follow on Monday at Cherry Grove Cemetery in Greenville, KY.

The Wood family will receive friends on Sunday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and again from 8:00 a.m. until the hour of service Monday morning.

Woody entered this life on May 23, 1951 in Greenville, KY, son to the late Robert and Bertha Wood. Woody retired from TVA as an assistant unit operator and was a loving husband, father, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his loving wife, Summer Wood; son, John David (Melanie) Wood, and brother, John (Theresa)Wood. Woody also leaves behind his precious granddaughter, Avery Wood, and best friend David "Jr" Cobb.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now