Rodney Lee Dewese
Southside - A Celebration of Life service for Rodney Lee Dewese, age 59 of Southside, will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 23, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Wednesday from 12:00 PM until the time of service. Rodney passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born on June 2, 1960 in Weisbaden, Germany to Charles E. and Rachel Cofer Dewese. Rodney loved farming, woodworking, writing, traveling, and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife of 5 years, Jami; son, Dawson Levi Dewese; daughters, Dakota Lynn Dewese and Kayla Arlene Dewese; siblings: Charles D. Dewese (Celia), Thomas E. Dewese (Judy), David M. Dewese (Tracy), and Katina Dewese Gibbons (Joel).
