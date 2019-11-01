Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Rodney Pope


1961 - 2019
Rodney Pope Obituary
Rodney Pope

Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Rodney Pope, age 58 of Clarksville, will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until the time of service. Rodney passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was born on August 2, 1961 in Chicago, IL to Edward and Lula Mae Pope. Rodney was a veteran of the United States Army. He was an avid fisherman and a hard worker who always took care of his family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Lee Pope and brother, Roger Pope. He is survived by his step-children: Shaunte Smith, Breon Media, Roshon (Promise) Hubbert, Clifton Hubbert, and Clayton Hubbert; Godson, Pierre Stanifer; siblings: Deotrise Pope, Willie (Melissa) Pope, Lillie Pope, and Samuel Polk; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Please visit Rodney's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
