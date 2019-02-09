Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Rodney Smith Obituary
Rodney Smith

Clarksville -

Rodney Raburn Smith, age 71 of Clarksville passed away Thursday, February 07, 2019 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Bro. Charles Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery.

The Smith family will receive friends on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. and again on Sunday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Rodney was born on January 28, 1948 in Greenville, MS, son of the late Henry Singleton and Vivian Smith. He was a Retired Sergeant First Class Veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam era. He was a graduate from Austin Peay State University and Tennessee State University. Rodney was a member of First Baptist Church. He enjoyed golf, softball, baseball, bowling, tennis, and many other sports.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Leon Smith, Lawrence Thomas, Carol Smith, Emma Singleton, and Henry Singleton.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Smith, daughter, Rachel Smith; sons, Rodney Smith, and Donald M. Smith; siblings, Garland Thomas, Barry Smith, Kasondra Smith, Clarence Dillingham, Vivian M. Dillingham, Kenny Dillingham, Sylvester Singleton, and Anise Singleton.

Pallbearers will be Terry Daniels, Phil Gannaway, Tony Jenkins, Korey Miller, Gary Newman, Sean Newman, Terry Trussell, and Al Weller. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Shirrell, Jeff Vairin, Darry Winfree, and members of "Ladies" Bible Study Group.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
