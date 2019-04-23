|
|
Roger Tuberville
Cunningham - Roger Dale Tuberville, age 73, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019.
Visitation with the Tuberville family will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Roger entered into this life on August 4, 1945 in Montgomery County to Weldon and Effie Eads Tuberville. Roger was a hard working dairy farmer and was proud and dedicated to his trade. He was also a member of the church family at Lone Oak Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother Effie Eads Tuberville, survivors include his loving wife Sarah Ann Davis Tuberville; children, Ronnie and Wanda Tuberville; grandchildren, Martin Dale Moody, James Dean Moody, and Roger Duane Moody; his four great grandchildren; and his siblings, William Tuberville, Robert Tuberville, Dave Tuberville, Jessie Tuberville, Timothy Tuberville, Anne Ruth Smalley, Betty Morris, and Linda Mae Johnson.
It is suggested memorial contributions be made to the . Condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019