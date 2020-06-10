Ronal Royce Dickson
Clarksville - Ronald Royce Dickson, age 82, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was called suddenly home with Jesus.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Mr. Dickson served 22 years in the US Army. He was also a security guard at Trane for several years and worked briefly for Letica. Ronald spent the last years several years at home enjoying retirement.
Ronald loved hunting and fishing in his younger days and liked working with flowers and gardening. He was a man of God and attended Faith Outreach Church. He was a Pentecostal.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Charles V. Dickson and Winnie Blanche McGinty Dickson; four brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Dickson; three daughters, Grace Hudak, Sandra (Tom) DeRosa, Audrey (Kent) Stapleton; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, June 15, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday, June 15, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DAV.org/site/Donation2?17143.donation=form1&df_id=17143&mfc_pref=T&lvl=monthly&n=Ronal%20Dickson" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_DAV">Disabled American Veterans (DAV), 110 9th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
