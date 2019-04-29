Ronald Farson



Clarksville -



Ronald E. Farson, 70 of Clarksville, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.



Ron's family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 and again on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Willow Island Cemetery in St. Mary's, West Virginia.



Ron entered into this life on May 27, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV son of the late, James and Charlotte Farson. He was a Veteran of The United States Army and served in Vietnam with the First Infantry Division "Big Red One". Ron worked in real estate, as well as the automotive business for forty years.



Survivors include his daughter, Gayle Ferebee; son, Kyle (Shannon) Farson; grandchildren, Christian Ferebee, Madison (Sam) Giles, Peyton Farson, and Damian Farson; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Harrison Giles, and sister, Lois Farson.



