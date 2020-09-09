1/1
Ronald T. Crockett
1968 - 2020
Clarksville - Ronald T. Crockett, age 52, of Palmyra, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Ronald was born April 7, 1968, in Clarksville, TN, to Nolen Jewell Crockett and Dora Blanche "Bo" Suiter Crockett. He was employed by Service Electric Company as Journeyman Lineman.

A Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, September 11, at 2:00 PM, at Lone Oak Baptist Church (3685 Highway 48, Cunningham, TN 37052), with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, September 10, from 2:00 to 7:00 PM, at Lone Oak Baptist Church, and Friday, September 11, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service, at the church.

In addition to his parents, Ronald is survived by his wife, Chandra Albright Crockett; two sons, Trace and Trent Crockett; brother, Gus (Kathy) Crockett; sister, Carla (Robert) Urwiler; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North American Lineman Training Center, 1650 Trace Creek Road, McEwen, TN 37101.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Lone Oak Baptist Church
SEP
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Lone Oak Baptist Church
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Lone Oak Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
