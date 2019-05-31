|
Ronnie Kail
Clarksville -
Ronnie Kail age 70, of Clarksville, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Skyline Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Kail officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 2 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Ronnie entered into this life on January 26, 1949 in Montgomery County, TN to Rev. Bobby Kail, and Ruby Bryant Kail. He was a Christian and enjoyed doing masonry in his spare time. Ronnie was currently employed with Clarksville Montgomery County School System as the lead custodian at West Creek High School.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Janice Roberts Kail; son, Kevin (Christina) Kail; daughters, Tracey Kail, Stacey Ragin, and Erica Chapman; brother, Bobby Dean Kail; sisters, Donna Norville, Pat Hodges, and Rita Hughes, and ten grandchildren.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 31, 2019