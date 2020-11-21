1/1
Ronnie Smith
Ronnie Smith

Indian Mound - Mr. Ronnie Elliott Smith, age 73 of Indian Mound, TN passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare Clarksville. He was born August 15, 1947 in Clarksville, TN, to the late Herman 'Monkey' and Laura 'Willard' Summers Smith. Ronnie retired from Ft. Campbell Civil Service and was a member of the Indian Mound United Methodist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping at Wranglers, and riding horses.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy Taylor Smith of Indian Mound, cousin, Betty Webb, Indian Mound, and a host of extended family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Seay Cemetery, Indian Mound, with Bro. Phillip Chambers and Bro. Garrette Milliken officiating. Pallbearers will be Mitchell Byrd, Marty Grasty, Phillip Grasty, Justin Roecker, Cody Smith, David Smith, Mike Smith, and Reggie Wallace. Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Cason, William Peacher, Bobby Smith, and Phillip Smith.

Those attending the services are asked to wear a facemask and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be made at anglinfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
