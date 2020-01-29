Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Interment
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West
Hopkinsville, TN
Rose Marie Allgood


1942 - 2020
Rose Marie Allgood Obituary
Rose Marie Allgood

Clarksville - Rose Marie Allgood, age 77, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at Skyline Medical Center.

Rose was born March 9, 1942, in Monmouth, IL, to the late William Hanley and Mary Louise Timmons Hanley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, CSM (Ret.) William R. Allgood; two sons, John Winston Allgood and Jimmy Davis; one daughter, Joni Marie Stevens; three brothers, William Hanley, John Hanley, and Don Hanley; and two sisters, Mary Louise Hawk and Helen Rhea.

Mrs. Allgood retired from the Civil Service and was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She was known as "MaMa Rose" and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Rose was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and the Order of the Eastern Star.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 1, at 1:00 PM, at Trinity Episcopal Church, with Rector Meghan Ryan officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, January 30 and Friday, January 31, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, and Saturday, February 1, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the church. Interment will be Monday, March 9, at 2:00 PM, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville

Rose is survived by one daughter, Sarah (Cary) Garner; stepson, Robert (Heather) Allgood; stepdaughter, Dawn (Danny) Hayes; brother, Larry Hanley; one sister, Bobbie Jenbey; 15 grandchildren, Chris, Michael, Courtney, Jake, John, Andrew, Amanda, Megan, Ashley, William, Matthew, and Jesse Allgood, Grayson, Garrett, and Abby Eads, and Danielle Stevens; and several great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 317 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020
