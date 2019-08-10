Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN
Rosemary Moore


1954 - 2019
Rosemary Moore Obituary
Rosemary Moore

Clarksville - Rosemary Moore, 64 of Clarksville went to be with the Lord, with her husband by her side Thursday, August 8, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The Moore family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the hour of the service on Sunday.

Mrs. Moore was born on August 24, 1954 in Clarksville; daughter of the late Fred and Frances Davis Slate. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville. Mrs. Moore retired from Zinc Plant and Montgomery County Purchasing Department.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Herman "Butch" Slate.

Survivors include her Beloved Husband of 47 Years, Mike Moore son Ben Moore II and his wife Jennifer; daughter, Brandi Batson and her husband Chris; brother, Jerry Slate; grandchildren, AnnaMichelle Moore, Campbell Moore, Shelby Moore, Ben Moore III, Brayden Batson, and Bryson Batson.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Ben Moore III, Brayden Batson, Bryson Batson, Jerry Slate, Chris Batson and Michael Costanzo.

Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
