Ross Wayne Purdom
Pleasant View - Ross Wayne Purdom, age 63, of Pleasant View, passed away suddenly to be with his Lord on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
He was born on February 7, 1956 to the late Wayne Chester and Bettye Jo Purdom.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Trena Purdom; children David Ross (Jordon "Star") Purdom, Caitlin Purdom (Ian) Chambers, and Michael Wayne Purdom; sister Patti L. Purdom; brother-in-law Charles "Rick" (JoAnn) Ford; sister-in-law Sheila (Edwin) Kennedy; and nephews Joshua and Clint Campbell.
He graduated from Goodpasture High School in 1974 and went to work at Braid Electric in 1975. He worked there until they sold their business to Rexel. He then had the opportunity to work for City Electrical Supply Company and worked there until the day that he passed away. He was a very talented salesman and very intelligent in his field where he worked for a total of 44 years. Electrical supply work is all he knew and loved every minute of it, with maybe a few exceptions throughout his career.
The family would like to thank the Robertson County E911 first responders and the nurses and doctors who all tirelessly worked to save his life. The family will be forever grateful for their valiant efforts.
Visitation will take place at Anderson & Garrett Funeral Home on Friday, December 27th from 4 P.M. until 8 P.M. and again on Saturday, December 28th from 11 A.M. until the hour of Service at 1 P.M. with Pastor Clay Dowell officiating.
Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020