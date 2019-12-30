|
Roxanna Lynn Bledsoe
Roxanna Lynn Bledsoe, 61, Pembroke Oak Grove Road, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her home of natural causes.
Services will be at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Lamb Funeral Home with Paul Edds officiating. Cremation will follow.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the service hour on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the funeral home.
A native of Grand Junction, Colorado, she was born November 30, 1958, the daughter of the late Robert Ulrich and the late Cecil Settlemeyer Wehrle.
She was a supervisor at Wal-Mart in Oak Grove, Kentucky.
Survivors include her son, Jacob Davis, Clarksville, TN; her daughters, Jolene Rodriguez, Clarksville, TN; Sarah Choate, Oak Grove, KY; her sister, Belinda (Dwight) Stanton, Clarksville, TN; 5 grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020