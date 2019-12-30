Services
Lamb Funeral Home Inc
3911 Lafayette Rd
Hopkinsville, KY 42240
Roxanna Lynn Bledsoe

Roxanna Lynn Bledsoe, 61, Pembroke Oak Grove Road, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her home of natural causes.

Services will be at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Lamb Funeral Home with Paul Edds officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the service hour on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the funeral home.

A native of Grand Junction, Colorado, she was born November 30, 1958, the daughter of the late Robert Ulrich and the late Cecil Settlemeyer Wehrle.

She was a supervisor at Wal-Mart in Oak Grove, Kentucky.

Survivors include her son, Jacob Davis, Clarksville, TN; her daughters, Jolene Rodriguez, Clarksville, TN; Sarah Choate, Oak Grove, KY; her sister, Belinda (Dwight) Stanton, Clarksville, TN; 5 grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
