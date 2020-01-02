Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Roy A. Phillips Jr.

Roy A. Phillips Jr. Obituary
Roy A. Phillips, Jr.

Clarksville - Roy A. Phillips, Jr. 89 of Clarksville passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Ronald Burgess officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Roy entered this life on April 14, 1930 in Cumberland City, TN to the late Roy A. Phillips and Oma Hester Phillips. Roy was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Phillips; brothers, James and Henry Phillips; sisters, Alice Greenwell, Virginia Nelson, and Hazel Osborne.

Survivors include his son, Roy Alan (Joni) Phillips; grandchildren, Bryan (Mandy) Phillips, Steven (Katie) Phillips, and Courtney Goff; great grandchildren, Jacoby Phillips, Ryen Phillips, and Sophie Montgomery; brother, Alford "Red" Phillips; sister Ann Pentecost.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
