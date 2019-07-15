Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodall Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Felts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Felts


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Felts Obituary
Roy Felts

Clarksville - Roy Tarrents Felts, 79, of Southside passed away on July 14, 2019 at his residence.

Born to Elzar & Augusta Felts on September 20, 1939. He has been a Clarksville native since 1962. He served in the National Guard and was Chief X-Ray technician at the former Clarksville Memorial Hospital.

Survivors include children, Stephen (Linda) Felts and Susan (Rick) Westrich; grandchildren, Romny Felts, Meaghan Velez, Alex Zeedar; great-grandchildren, Lorelei Zeedar, Malichi Zeedar, and Myla Velez; brothers, Ray Felts and David Felts; sisters, Reba Gray and Connie Colon.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on July 15, 2019 at Woodall Cemetery.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now