Roy Felts
Clarksville - Roy Tarrents Felts, 79, of Southside passed away on July 14, 2019 at his residence.
Born to Elzar & Augusta Felts on September 20, 1939. He has been a Clarksville native since 1962. He served in the National Guard and was Chief X-Ray technician at the former Clarksville Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include children, Stephen (Linda) Felts and Susan (Rick) Westrich; grandchildren, Romny Felts, Meaghan Velez, Alex Zeedar; great-grandchildren, Lorelei Zeedar, Malichi Zeedar, and Myla Velez; brothers, Ray Felts and David Felts; sisters, Reba Gray and Connie Colon.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on July 15, 2019 at Woodall Cemetery.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 15, 2019